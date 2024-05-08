The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has honoured two students for dressing well for the month of April

Two University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) students have been recognised by the institution for their impeccable dress sense and presentation for April.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate the duo for their exemplary lifestyle, the institution said:

"We are thrilled to announce the Best Dressed Students for April 2024...Congratulations to our winners!"

The students who received the honour were Adwoa Yeboah, a third-year Public Relations student and Andy Kusi Yeboah, a first-year Business Administration student.

In March 2024, the Dean of Students of UPSA launched the Best-dressed Student Award, a monthly award scheme that inspires confidence and encourages students to express themselves authentically.

Criteria for nomination, according to the institution, include professional appearance, decency, personal grooming, and adherence to the UPSA dress code.

The said students of the University emerged winners after being voted upon by members of a selection committee consisting of student representatives, course representatives, and hall representatives after their colleagues nominated them.

They received some books, souvenirs and a cash prize.

Students react to news of being selected as best-dressed

The honoured students were delighted to have been named the best-dressed students. They all beamed with smiles as they received their prizes.

