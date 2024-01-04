Kennedy Agyapong took to the dance floor during a birthday celebration of his wife on New Year's Day

Agyapong was seen in a trending video dancing on a stage to Bisa Kdei's highlife song Broda Broda

Agyapong is coming off a year where he contested the New Patriotic Party presidential primaries

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong took to the dance floor during a birthday party for his wife.

Many associated with the MP's family attended the New Year's Day party.

Kennedy Agyapong dancing at the party.

Source: Youtube

In a video online, the legislator brought life to the party when he took to the stage to dance to Broda Broda by Bisa Kdei.

His wife, Christine, accompanied by some of her children, had delivered a terse 'Thank You' message to the well-wishers earlier.

Agypong joining exodus from Parlament

This coming year will be Agyapong's final year as a legislator, as he will not contest for Parliament in the upcoming election.

Among the noteworthy MPs leaving are the Majority Leader and Suame MP, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Owusu, who represents Bekwai.

In all, 18 New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament will not be seeking reelection in 2024.

Kennedy Agyapong coming off strong 2023

Though he did not emerge victorious in the New Patriotic Party, Kennedy Agyapong shocked many by emerging as the second most attractive figure for the flagbearership.

He had been tipped as an outsider but managed to leapfrog the second favourite in the race, Alan Kyerameten. Agyapong acquitted himself well in the delegate's congress by getting over 35 percent of the vote and ensuring Mahamudu Bawumia was not the runaway choice as flagbearer.

After his massive elevation, Agyapong ended the year telling his supporters that they now controlled a third of the NPP.

Source: YEN.com.gh