Students from Prempeh College who participated in this year's World Robotic Championship have returned home to a rousing welcome

Scores of people trooped to Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport to receive them amid showering of praises

The students returned with their faces full of smiles as they had once again made their nation and school proud

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

The boys from Prempeh College returned home to a rousing welcome following the impressive showing at this year's World Robotic Challenge.

Scores of people, comprising staff and old boys of the school, thronged the Kotoka International Airport to welcome the students home from their exploits in the United States (US).

The boys from Prempeh Photo credit: Prempeh College/Facebook

Source: Facebook

They were treated to accolades and praises by the gathering, who held large banners congratulating them on their achievements.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the official handle of the school splashed images of their arrival at Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport on Facebook.

From the pictures seen, the boys looked excited to meet the people, who had gathered at the airport waiting to welcome them back to Ghana.

They returned home with mouthwatering prizes for their success in the robotic competition.

Some of the goodies they returned with included scholarship awards and partnerships with some top schools in the US.

Exploits in the US

The boys from Premeph College were in the US to compete in the World Robotic Challenge for 2024.

Their performance in the just-ended competition earned them some laurels, as they won the World Robotics Olympiad Challenge.

The students were awarded a $80,000 scholarship to further their studies in the USA.

Prempeh College won two trophies at the 2023 Robofest, taking home the coveted prize of the Open Categories and Senior Bottle Sumo Unlimited Category.

Top US university to admit more Prempeh College students

In a related YEN.com.gh story, Michigan State University has promised to prioritise students from Prempeh College who apply to the school to further their studies abroad.

This was disclosed by Prempeh College in a Facebook post on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

The priority is in recognition of Prempeh College's achievements in the World Robotic competitions

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh