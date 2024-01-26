A group of boys of the Mensah Sarbah Hall, in a hilarious video, spotted a curvy lady walking while standing on their balcony

The hilarious boys got super excited and started cheering the pretty lady who was walking with some friends on and got her smiling

The video, which went viral on TikTok, had many people laughing, with some folks sharing similar experiences in the comments section

A group of students from the University Of Ghana’s Mensah Sarbah Hall have become internet sensations after their hilarious reaction to a curvy lady walking by their balcony was captured on video.

The video, which was posted on TikTok by one of the students, showed the boys standing on their balcony and spotting a lady with a voluptuous figure walking with some friends on the campus grounds.

The boys could not contain their excitement and started cheering and hooting for the lady, who seemed amused by their attention and smiled back at them.

The video has gone viral on TikTok, gaining thousands of views and comments. Many Ghanaians found the video funny and relatable and shared their own stories of similar situations.

The Mensah Sarbah boys are known for their notorious hooting and cheering, a habit that has become synonymous with male members of the hall.

Mensah Sarbah boys get many laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Miriam Chantel Nelson said:

The reason why I don’t visit my sister in campus the first day the boys made me shy papa

Boahemaa commented:

Me as a girl I can’t stop watching the video Eiii

cilla_azumah wrote:

This is why I don't walk with my friends with yansh. The guys will be hyping them, and I will be walking basabasa bi

Curvy lady attracts attention

In a similar story, a lady with heavy curves caught the attention of many passersby and employees of Enterprise Life Ghana during green activation on the streets of Accra.

She gave people a good show as she shook her backside vigorously.

Many people loved her performance as they hailed her, while others were unhappy as they expressed their sentiments.

