Ghanaian comedian and star actor Michael Blackson recently visited Liberia and had some fun playing football with some local kids on the streets.

He shared a video of his experience on his Instagram page and joked that one of the kids was better than the entire Ghanaian national football team, the Black Stars.

In the video, Blackson could be seen trying to chase the ball and tackle the kids. He seemed very excited and happy to bond with the young boys, who showed off their skills and tricks. One of the kids impressed Blackson and had him laughing as he dribbled the ball, making it impossible for the comedian to get it.

Blackson captioned the video saying:

This little Liberian kid was better than the whole Ghana team in the African cup of nations

The video has received hundreds of comments from his fans and followers, who praised him for his humility.

Michael Blackson sparks funny reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

jemamond.nathan said:

How I love this man for this simplicity welcome to the mother land ❤️

ar3mu reacted:

if to say you near am you for collect dribble

stoneypapaa commented:

Normal life Mic is a true real guy living normal life not showing off cars etc love you bro you are a true religion

nasirisaq said:

Now I see why Ghana failed

Michael Blackson eats Ghanaian food

In another story, Michael Blackson, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, ate boiled plantain and stew with his hands and licked the plate at the end.

Americans in the comments section bashed Blackson for eating with his bare hands instead of using cutlery and found issues with his table manners.

Ghanaians in the comments section, however, came to Blackson's defence, stating that the Ghanaian dish was not eaten with cutlery.

