A video of a man proposing marriage to his girlfriend is trending on social media

The man made this lovely gesture on the day the young lady was graduating from the university

Many people who reacted to the video showered praises on the man over his adorable act

A young Ghanaian man turned heads on social media after he opted to prove his love to his pretty girlfriend on her graduation day by proposing marriage to her.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @_cloud9studio, showed the pretty graduate and her lover dancing in the full glare of the public when suddenly the man went on his knees and brought out a ring.

Man proposes marriage to girlfriend on her graduation Photo credit: @_cloud9studio/TikTok

Unaware of what her lover had done since her back was facing him, the lady only turned to see her man on his knees with a ring in his hand.

At that point, the overwhelmed lady stood still in astonishment as the man smiled at him.

Initially, she acted shy but later stretched forth her hand for the man to put the ring on her finger.

Onlookers, who never anticipated such a move, looked on excited over the man's public display of affection.

At the time of writing, the adorable video had raked in over 4000 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the video's comment section showered praises on the man for affirming his love for the lady on her graduation day.

Enyonam stated:

Was this on UCC campus or where or I can’t see the colors well

ObaapaAbenaSerwaa added:

See me smiling like mumu

Phibby Lyrics stated:

I really need a boyfriend

@jovialsmart added:

Ooo I was there when this happened, it was lovely congrats

Mira added:

Otherwise someone will just collect her from you you have sense

