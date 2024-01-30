A video of Ajagurah reacting to the demise of Dr Grace Boadu has gone viral on social media

The outspoken preacher opined that the popular doctor Ghanaian may have been attacked spiritually

Many people who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the statement made by Ajagurajah

The founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Ajagurajah has reacted to the demise of Dr Grace Boadu, the founder of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @gossipclass, Ajagurjah explained that if reports that the popular doctor died in her bathroom are to be believed, then he is certain the death has a spiritual twist attached to it.

He explained that it was highly possible that Dr Grace Boadu was spiritually attacked for healing a patient she was not supposed to heal.

"The reason for this happening could be because she cured an illness of a patient she was not supposed to cure.

Ajagurajah concluded by saying there are some people who have been cursed or may have a bad omen, hence, treating such people may come with consequences.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 180 likes and 13 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians mourn the passing of the Dr Grace Boadu

Many people who thronged the video's comment section mourned the death of Dr Grace Boadu.

melonzy stated:

my grandmother too fell from our sink and the rest was history .

victoriadraycott remarked:

Guys please use a non slip mat in your bath tub

Daasebre Oppong commented:

We don't talk inside bathroom

Zionfelix mourns Dr Grace Boadu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix paid a glowing tribute to the late CEO of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic.

In a video on his YouTube page, Zionfelix expressed sadness that the popular Herbal doctor was no more.

He recounted how Dr Grace Boadu often treated him nicely when he visited her at home.

Zionfelix expressed his deepest condense to the bereaved family as well as workers of Grace Gift Herbal Gift Clinic.

