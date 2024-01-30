A video of Zionfelix paying tribute to Dr Grace Boadu has gone viral on social media

He shared fond memories of the late doctor and expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video expressed pain over the passing of Dr Grace Boadu

Famous Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix has paid a glowing tribute to the late CEO of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic, whose sudden demise was reported on Monday, January 2024.

In a video on his YouTube page, Zionfelix, who wore a black dress and looked sorrowful, expressed sadness that the popular Herbal doctor was no more.

Zionfelix mourns Dr Grace Boadu Photo credit: @Zionfelix TV/YouTube @Dompeace/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Overcome with grief, Zionfelix described Dr Grace Boadu as a sister and said he got to know her in January 2021 and maintained a good relationship with her until her demise.

He recounted how Dr Grace Boadu would often give him royalty treatment whenever he visited her at home.

"She had a chef, and when I go there for an interview, the chef will cook a variety of meals just for me. The last message I got from her was in January this year, one of her senior doctors informed me of doctor's decision for me to hold on with the adverts. She wanted to return from her trip abroad, so we strategised on how it will be done gone forward."

Zionfelix expressed his deepest condense to the bereaved family as well as workers of Grace Gift Herbal Gift Clinic.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 views and 41 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians mourn the passing of Dr Grace Boadu

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video expressed sadness about the demise of Dr Grace Boadu.

@user-dy9ti6nj4f reacted:

May her soul rest in perfect peace

@edwincoffie5991

very very very sad. May her soul rest in perfect peace

@isaactwumasiankrah5811 stated:

May her soul rest in perfect peace Dr.Grace Boadu Nyame nfa wo sie dwo dwo Due ne Amanehun

@lordinansiah9334 stated:

No matter what, let's affect lives positively, for we are here on this earth for each other. Dr. Grace, mm mmm really hmmm.

Cause of death of Dr Grace Boadu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that information shared in a Ghpage video reveals that the Grace Gift Herbal Hospital CEO slipped and fell in her bathroom.

According to the narration, Dr Boadu was home alone when the slip happened and thus could not get help on time.

Source: YEN.com.gh