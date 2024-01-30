Dr Grace Boadu, the CEO of Grace Gift Herbal Hospital, passed away on Monday, January 29, 2024

Following the news of her death, it emerged that Dr Boadu had slipped and fallen in her bathroom leading to her passing

Amid the reports, a video of the plush bathroom inside the deceased's mansion has popped up online

The sudden death of Dr Grace Boadu, a renowned herbal medicine practitioner, continues to dominate discussions on social media.

Dr Boadu, owner of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic, passed away on Monday, January 29, 2024, leaving many in shock.

Dr Grace Boadu reportedly slipped in her bathroom and died Photo source: @gracegiftherbal

Initially, she had been rumoured to have fallen ill over a lengthy. But it was later revealed that she passed away after a home accident. She is reported to have slipped and fallen in her bathroom while no one was around to help her.

Following the revelation of her accident, a video of Dr Boadu's bathroom, where she is reported to have slipped and fallen, has emerged online.

The video was shared on the deceased's TikTok page with the caption, "A day in the life of Dr Grace Boadu."

It showed Dr Boadu in a bathsuit entering the bathroom. After washing her face, she came out and sat in the bedroom to drink charcoal powder which she said had important health benefits.

Ghanaians react to video of Dr Grace Boadu's bathroom

The video has sparked reactions from Ghanaians online.

Boss lady ❤️❤️ said:

She left all behind

Oheneba❤️ Ahenkan said:

Ohhh Life is unfair

TheAbenaKay said:

Eiii... Man never is!!! She's dead?!!! Just like that?! Gone?!! She's a memory now?!!! Like she was also going to die?!! Eiiiiii

abena_tompodie✨ said:

)safo) nsa ne ho yare3 ampa ..arhhhh…Dr. Grace due wa te

Mimi said:

This kinda tiles in her bathroom ain’t that slippery to fall like that too oo, ei. Anaa she was in a diff bathroom

Who is Dr Grace Boadu?

Dr Boadu was a trained nurse from the St. Gilbert Nursing College in Kumasi. After graduating from school, she worked at County Hospital, Kumasi and Mary Lucy Hospital.

She quit her profession to establish Grace Gift Herbal Hospital and Laboratory Services after discovering she had the gift of using herbs to treat various ailments, especially infertility and stroke.

