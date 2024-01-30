An old video of Dr Grace Boadu, whose unfortunate death was announced recently, has popped up on social media

In the video, the renowned doctor espoused a particular herb, which she said could be used to resurrect the dead

The video of the doctor has further stirred more reactions as netizens wonder why she could not heal herself with the herb

A renowned Ghanaian herbal medicine practitioner, Dr Grace Boadu, whose sad demise was announced on January 29, 2024, is trending once again.

Following her death, a video has popped up in which the popular doctor said she had an herb that could be used to resurrect a dead person.

In the video found on ghpagetv on Instagram, she said in an interview with actress Emelia Brobbey that she possessed an herb that could raise people from the dead.

According to Dr Grace, the herb must be applied seven times from the head to the toe of the supposed deceased person to bring them back to life.

She called the herb "Adedenkum ahaban" and described its potency in resurrecting supposedly dead people.

The video of Dr Grace sparked a reaction, as many people wondered why the supposed herb could be used to bring her body to life. Others also described her video as a marketing tactic to get people to buy a product. Watch the video below.

Dr Grace's death

Reports indicate that Dr Grace was faced with a protracted illness that led to her death. A second, unconfirmed rumour says she slipped and fell in the bathroom, and since nobody was close to her, she couldn't receive help on time.

Ghanaians react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the video. See some below.

maxyaw said:

Okay sori na y3 saaa, nnipa nya tumi aah na wa y3 superwoman..branding nkoaa

junior1123 asked:

1st Question : Is her Parents alive ?

nanaboateng579 said:

Is this video necessary?

poundsfath said:

Concert nkoaa ghana tweaaaaa

Dr Grace Boadu: CEO Of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic Reported Dead In Kumasi, Ghanaians Mourn Her

YEN.com.gh reported that the CEO of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic, Dr Grace Boadu, had passed on.

Details of Dr Boadu's death remain sketchy, but reports started circulating on social media in the late afternoon of Monday, January 29, 2024.

