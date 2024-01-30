The untimely demise of the founder of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic, Dr Grace Boadu, has left many Ghanaians heartbroken and confused

Emelia Brobbey, an award-winning Ghanaian actress, has taken to her social media pages to mourn the late doctor

She shared a video of themselves showing a lovely bond that broke the hearts of netizens

Popular Ghanaian actress and TV presenter Emelia Brobbey has reacted to the painful news of the death of Dr Grace Boadu.

Dr Grace's sudden death was announced on Monday, January 29, 2024, and it shattered the tabloids.

Dr Grace Boadu: Emelia Brobbey Mourns Grace Boadu. Photo: @emeliabrobbey/Instagram, Kessben TV/Facebook

Source: UGC

In the video found on her Instagram page, the renowned Kumawood actress was having a lovely time with Dr Boadu, and she was also all smiles.

Dr Grace wore a beautiful white dress and danced joyfully in the video. Another scene in the video was also shot during Boadu's interview with Emelia Brobbey on Emelia's Hour.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Sharing the video, Emelia said she was completely flabbergasted and in doubt about the sudden demise of the graceful lady who helped to heal many patients.

She sent her heartfelt condolences to the family. Emelia wrote in the caption:

Oh Noo My heart is heavy Rest well Dr Grace Boadu

RIP Dr Grace

Watch the video below.

Dr Grace's demise was announced on January 29, 2024, and the news broke many hearts.

Ghanaians react to the video

nhyira27 wrote:

It's so sad. my heart skipped a beat when I heard last night. Such a beautiful and hard-working woman. It is well

everythinggh233 said:

I’m sorry for your loss. You were the first thought that came to mind when I heard this sad news. May her beautiful soul find rest

youngdilish said:

Hmmmm life !

May her gentle soul rest in peace

amaababiosika said:

Nipa papa nky3 ampa

Dr Grace Boadu: Old Video Of Deceased Doctor Saying She Can Raise The Dead Pops Up, Causes Stir

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an old video of Dr Grace Boadu popped up.

In the video, she said in an interview with actress Emelia Brobbey that she possessed a strong herb that could raise people from the dead.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh