Dr Grace Boadu, the CEO of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic and Laboratory Services, has been reported dead.

Details of Dr Boadu's death remain sketchy, but reports started circulating on social media in the late afternoon of Monday, January 29, 2024.

The reports emerged first on the Facebook page of Kessben TV, one of the popular TV stations in Kumasi, where the deceased's main operations are located.

Sharing a fine photo of Dr Boadu, the caption read:

"Tomorrow is never promised. ‍♂️ Rest well, Dr. Grace Boadu of Grace Gift Herbal."

Who is Dr Grace Boadu?

Dr Boadu was a trained nurse from the St. Gilbert Nursing College in Kumasi. After graduating from school, she worked at County Hospital, Kumasi and Mary Lucy Hospital.

She quit her profession to establish Grace Gift Herbal Hospital and Laboratory Services after discovering she had the gift of using herbs to treat various ailments, especially infertility and stroke.

Her hospital grew to have branches at Atwima Koforidua and Ohwim in Kumasi, and Achimota in Accra.

Ghanaians mourn Grace Gift Herbal CEO

The news of Dr Grace Boadu's death has come as a big surprise to Ghanaians, especially those in Kumasi, where she was more established.

William Bosompem said:

Our life is indeed in the hands of the Most High God

Oheneba Sarpong said;

Unbelievable news this evening. Wish you eternal life Doc.

Nuumo Blakk said:

Awww... May she find rest in the bosom of the Lord. Condolences to her family

Frederick Acheampong said:

I’m heartbroken rest well my dear friend

