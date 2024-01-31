A US-based black man is looking for tips on how to win over a Ghanaian lady

In a video, he interacted with one pretty Ghanaian lady who showed him how to approach Ghanaian women. She told him to compliment the lady on her appearance

The man's video has gone viral and has sparked reactions online

An American-based man identified as Jesse Saah has been captured in a video asking Ghanaian women for tips on how to approach a Ghanaian lady.

He asked the lady to show him how to talk to a Ghanaian girl he likes.

In the video found on his Instagram page, Jesse interviewed some pretty Ghanaian girls whom he asked for tips because he's new to the Ghanaian culture.

They told him that if he wanted to win over a Ghanaian girl in Accra, he should tell them how attractive and adorable they looked.

One lady, identified as mhyzz_toyish, said she doesn't speak Twi so the man's pick-up line must be in Ewe language, a popular dialect in Ghana.

A second lady told him to say "Wo ho twa," which translates to "You're beautiful."

At the time of writing this story, the video had gathered more than 28,000 likes on Instagram.

Netizens react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some interesting comments under the video. See some below.

nehemiah_wilson1998 said:

I’m about to start walking to Ghana from Chicago, IL as we speak. Wish me luck

jaecaprioo wrote:

I was in Accra 2 weeks back, love it there

triy__shaa said:

The first girl’s laughter got me smilingwas so cute

_amazn said:

Ghanaian girls are so beautiful… geh meh one

lilmam_gram said:

Is tha how the gyal in ghana are comin??‍

