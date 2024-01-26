A white man, Kofi the Traveller, impressed many with his Twi and grinding skills in a viral video of him busily grinding pepper sauce in a traditional earthenware bowl when his wife Yaa walked in on him and interrogated him

Many people in the comment section suggested which Ghanaian meals Kofi should try next

A video of a white man known as Kofi the Traveller grinding pepper while his Ghanaian wife Yaa recorded him has gone viral on social media.

White man and his Ghanaian wife. Image Credit: @yaa_the_traveler

White man impresses many with his grinding and Twi skills

In the video, Kofi was busily grinding pepper, onions and tomatoes in a traditional earthenware bowl with a wooden grinder to make a sauce.

While preparing the sauce, his wife Yaa walked in on him and was surprised at how quickly he learned to use the Ghanaian kitchen tools.

Yaa wondered why he wore his medicated glasses during the grinding process, and he said it was to protect his eyes from the burning sensation of the sauce.

Kofi communicated with Yaa in the famous Ghanaian dialect, Twi, while impressing many Ghanaians.

Video of white man Kofi the Traveller grinding pepper while his wife recorded him.

Reactions from Ghanaians to Kofi the Traveller's video

Ghanaians in the comment section were impressed with Kofi the Traveller's grinding skills in the video. Others also laughed about the fact that he wore glasses to shield his eyes from the burning sensations of the pepper.

samhelena_57 said:

I miss you guys oo

papa_anim said:

Love this. Loads of Ghanaian men can't even do this!!!❤️❤️

tracyananeb said:

That's my younger sister she will wear spectacles whenever she is grinding pepper

timelessdj said:

Next, let’s pound some Banku! Love you too

est9885 said:

Kofi doesn't want to cry Eeeiiii

esydear7_ said:

ose 3y3 protection

ruthobeng16 said:

Well done, bro. Kofi

White man overjoyed as he saw two black men pounding fufu

YEN.com.gh reported that a white man went wild with excitement upon seeing two black men pounding fufu with so much energy.

The Norwegian, identified as Mr Habibi, recorded the men as they prepared the famous African cuisine.

Habibi looked forward to eating the meal while saying goodbye to his skinny physique and preparing to develop African muscles.

