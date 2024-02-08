A Ghanaian man living in Italy reached out to help a fellow countryman who had become homeless and struggled with substance abuse

Initially reluctant, the homeless man eventually accepted the offer and now lives with his benefactor

In a follow-up video, the man is shown living with his helper, doing well, and engaged in daily activities such as cooking and exercising

A Ghanaian man living in Italy has offered help to a fellow countryman who was homeless and on illegal substances in the European country.

Ibrahim Abass was touched when he saw an initial video of a fellow Ghanaian homeless and on the streets struggling with the abuse of an illegal substance.

The person with an addiction, popularly called Shamo, said he travelled to Italy for greener pastures, but things did not go as planned.

A collage showing Shamo's transformation after Ibrahim Abass decided to take him off the street of Italy Photo credit: @eddie_wrt

Source: Twitter

In the initial video, Shamo said he came from Tafo-Ahenebronum in the Ashanti Region.

Ibrahim Abass first visited Shamo on the streets with clothes and other items. During the visit, he asked the man to come live with him so he could help him. However, Shamo declined the offer.

In the latest video shared by Ibrahim Abass, Shamo now lives with him, and he is doing well. He added that when Shamo is well, he will speak for everyone to hear or see him.

He showed a clean-shaven Shamo cooking and lifting weights at home to show his well-being.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt. Read them below:

@CurrencyForte7 said:

Much respect to this brother for helping a complete stranger. This is what life should be about. Everyone deserves a chance to reroute their course in life no matter how badly life has dealt with them or no matter bad the choices they’ve made. Change is possible

@Kobby_chale wrote:

This is the kind of humans we need in our communities… so soo touched by this brother you have proven beyond measure God bless you so much ❤️

@Mahmoud11830744 said:

Where he’s coming from is indeed a home of hospitality, we won’t mention names

@OseiKwa92877918 wrote:

God bless him to the max, I just hope that guy won’t b the reason he won’t help anyone someday because ppl change with time

@FiifiStyla

This is actually along term project. You don’t expect him to change overnight.

Ghanaian who lived in US for 30 years becomes homeless

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian man who spent thirty years in the US is now homeless and pleading for assistance after facing a series of devastating events.

Discovered living on the streets by a compassionate woman, he shared his story of loss and hardship, revealing that he once had a home of his own.

The video of their encounter has sparked widespread sympathy and calls for support to help him rebuild his life.

Source: YEN.com.gh