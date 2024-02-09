Kumawood actor Abraham Davis, known as Salinko, has debunked rumours about his death spreading online

In a video, he said the viral obituary poster was from a shoot for a TV series, so Ghanaians should disregard it

Many of his fans have heaved a sigh of relief that he's still alive and well

Popular Kumawood actor Abraham Davis, widely known as Salinko, has debunked rumours about his death spreading online.

The actor said he's still alive so Ghanaians should disregard any publication that says otherwise.

Salinko says he's still alive. Photo: @salinko_official

Source: Instagram

In a video on GHOne TV's Instagram page, the actor explained that the viral obituary poster online was from the set of the Boys Abre TV series they were shooting. Salinko added that actor Don Little was the one who posted that photo from the movie set, leading to speculations about his death.

The actor, who is based in Kumasi, said Ghanaians should disregard the rumours because they're untrue. Salinko added that he was alive and well and would live for many more years to come as his daughter poured powder on him to celebrate his health.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to the video of Salinko

Many fans of the Kumawood actor could not hide their joy when they found out the actor was still alive. YEN.com.gh compiled some comments below.

glamisland_55 said:

Why do Ghanaians always do this, is it witchcraft or what, someone is alive then you'll be posting that he's dead

mawey_na said:

But why are people like that, its so silly to spread news of death without evidence

draculanedwrk said:

Comedies nkoaaa

belindabonney said:

Thank you Jesus am so happy

yaanomnews said:

Settings no ad))so

sheriffakatah wrote:

Good to hear that.

Salinko Reveals He Is In A Paternity Battle With His Ex-Girlfriend

YEN.com.gh reported that Salinko said he was in a paternity battle with his former girlfriend.

The actor dropped a bombshell during an interview with Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey on her Okukuseku Show. He also expressed why he doubts the child he shares with his former partner was truly his.

Source: YEN.com.gh