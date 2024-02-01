Security personnel have stormed the stool room of the Adwampong royal family in Koforidua

The group had heavily armed men from the Counter Terrorism Unit who broke into the stool room

The queen mother of the Adwampong royal family had resisted the removal of the black stool

Tension has gripped the New Juaben traditional area after the New Juaben divisional police commander led a group to forcibly enter the stool room of the Adwampong royal family in Koforidua.

The group had heavily armed men from the Counter Terrorism Unit who broke into the stool room and changed the locks.

Two members of the family were detained after the incident. Source: Citinewsroom.com

According to reports, the queen mother of the Adwampong royal family had resisted the removal of the black stool, sparking a confrontation.

The stool was to play a crucial role in the upcoming enstoolment ceremony of a new Chief for the family.

The enstoolment was scheduled for Thursday, February 1, at the Yiadom Hwedie Palace.

It was going to be presided over by Daasebere Kwaku Boateng III.

According to the Queen mother, Nana Akosua Afrakoma, the new Chief to be enstooled, was not nominated by her.

Her son and daughter were invited by police to make a complaint but were detained upon reaching the Koforidua Central police station.

