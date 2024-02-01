The wife of a former vice president, Matilda Amissah-Arthur, was robbed of cash in her Tesano home

The Herald reported the story, citing sources close to her family and the Ghana Police Service

The Ghana Police Service has reportedly opted to remain silent on the matter and the nature of the security breach

Matilda Amissah-Arthur, the wife of late former Vice President Kwasi Amissah-Arthur, was robbed in December 2023.

The armed robber entered her Tesano home and also physically assaulted her, according to reports.

Matilda Amissah-Arthur (L). Source: John Dramani Mahama/Flickr

The Herald reported that family sources said the lone robber grabbed her neck and demanded cash and jewellery.

Matilda Amissah-Arthur handed over $3000 to the assailant, who subsequently fled the scene.

The assailant was subsequently arrested and is in police custody.

However, the Ghana Police Service has opted to remain silent on the matter and the nature of the security breach.

Sources from the Police Headquarters indicate that the arrested individual has been presented before the top hierarchy of the police service.

Matilda Amissah-Arthur's identity was reportedly concealed during official communications.

She was widowed when her husband died on June 29, 2018, after he collapsed at the Airforce Gym in Accra during a workout.

The former vice president celebrated his wife’s achievements two days before his unfortunate demise.

