Otumfuo Osei Tutu will from November 10 embark on a historic fundraiser for the dilapidated Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

The revered king has targetted to raise $10 million for the "Heal Komfo Anokye" project

The project spearheaded by Otumfuo is part of the celebration of his 25th anniversary of ascending to the Golden Stool

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is set to launch the "Heal Komfo Anokye" project on November 10, to mobilise $10 million to renovate and rehabilitate the 'GEE' blocks at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

The fundraising initiative, driven by the Asantehene, seeks to gather financial support from individuals and corporate entities to carry out a significant overhaul of the main wards at the hospital.

These wards, constructed in 1954, have not seen substantial renovations since then, making it necessary to bring them up to modern standards akin to leading teaching hospitals worldwide.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the block at KATH. Source: Facebook/@Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Source: Facebook

According to a report by GNA, Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, Chief Executive of KATH, has disclosed that the project is part of the celebration of the Asantehene's 25th anniversary of ascending to the Golden Stool.

The revered king of the Ashanti nation emphasised the dire condition of the wards, with issues such as leaks, hanging cables, plumbing problems, and deteriorating floors, making a major renovation imperative for the comfort of both patients and hospital staff.

KATH, serving 12 regions in Ghana and neighbouring West African countries, plays a critical role as the primary referral facility in the middle and northern regions of the country.

The management of Komfo Anokye is committed to achieving the highest standards, making it the preferred choice for all patients.

Kojo Darko-Asante, Ashanti Regional Engineer of the Public Works Department and Lead Architect for the project stressed the extensive deterioration of the buildings, requiring comprehensive renovation and furnishing.

The existing infrastructure lacks fire detection and fighting systems, functional sewage water treatment facilities, and lightning protection systems, and has issues with peeling floor tiles.

The primary focus of the "Heal Komfo Anokye" project is to provide comfortable and convenient spaces for patients to promote swift recovery.

Samuel Adu Boakye, Chairman of the project committee, highlighted the importance of contributions from individuals and corporations, both within and outside Ghana.

He proposed that if approximately one million Ghanaians donated GH¢100 each to the project, it could be swiftly completed.

The $10 million that the revered king seeks to raise is by far the biggest fundraiser by a traditional authority in Ghana.

