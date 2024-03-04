Ghanaian rapper Jay Bahd has shown off his newly acquired Range Rover in a post on social media

Young Ghanaian rapper Jay Bahd, born Jackson Kwadwo Bawuah, has shown off his newly acquired Range Rover in a post on social media.

He released visuals of the luxurious whip alongside a message encouraging fans to believe in themselves.

Jay Bahd inspires hope

The rapper indicated that he did not post his expensive car to flex anyone but to inspire them.

“I’m not posting this to flex anyone am posting this to motivate y’all that you can do it if I can, wasn’t easy where we came from, but God didnever lose hope if you are an independent artist, you can achieve great things if you stay solid to the grind and anytime you feel like giving up remember Jay Bahd made it independently am a living proof,” he said on Instagram.

Read the post below:

Fans commend Jay Bahd

The post by the Kumasi-based hip-hop and drill artiste who plays a team lead in the Kumerica-Asakaa drill movement inspired fans’ reactions. YEN.com.gh compiled some here.

Godfather_musah05 indicated:

Badness .

Harryroyce18 said:

Str8t up, my G Kojo junior. You made me proud.

Iampunisha posted:

On Go For You, Baba .

Official_sosa009 said:

Congratulations.

Ghfangy commented:

Congratulations, Jaybahd.

J0rdvvn commented:

Big, congrats @real_jaybahd more wheels to come.

Emmanuelyeboah854 wrote:

Congratulations, bro.

Odeneho_gh_4gp added:

Congratulations, bro .

