A young man has become the envy of many after announcing that he is off the market

He shared photos of his court wedding to his pretty Obroni wife as proof that he is now a married man

Many people who thronged the comments section of the post congratulated the young man

A young Ghanaian man has got people talking after he took to social media to announce that he is officially married.

This comes after he posted photos of his court wedding with his pretty Obroni wife on TikTok.

Synonymous with many court weddings, the young man and his bride posed for pictures with their marriage certificate.

Newlywed reacts to concerns

Many people who reacted to the post shared varied opinions on the union of the man and his wife.

Whereas many congratulated him, others also opined that the man stood to benefit more from the marriage.

He dismissed the notion by one commenter who sought to create an impression that the woman he married could be in the age bracket of his grandmother.

"Ooh she is not old as you think ooo", he retorted.

At the time of writing the report, the post by the young man had raked in over 817 likes and 100 comments.

YEN.com.gh sampled the reactions of some netizens

Kelvina-Dorcas indicated:

Green card is better than Ghana card

PRINCE indicated:

Hmmm prayer request answered

CEO of nana.K.electronics replied:

No broken heart,forever love…congratulations bro

Ahmed Ahmed reacted:

A brother with a higher IQ

Frankay stated;

nkrataa s3m yi de as3m beba ooo

Ghanaian lady weds Obroni lover

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady and Obroni husband left many in awe as they tied the knot in a gorgeous customary marriage.

The interracial couple sported different attires for the ceremony, including regal Kente for the traditional wedding.

The bride defied the stereotype of ageism by tying the knot with a man who looked much older than her.

The pair in one of the videos could be seen in casual outfits in public before their marriage, which successfully ended without a glitch.

