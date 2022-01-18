A young Ghanaian lady known as Mawusi Deborah has opened up about taking up hawking to support herself in school

Taking to a Facebook group called Tell It All, Deborah revealed that she is a university student yet sells pure water to fend for herself

The vibrant lady also encouraged single mothers and ladies to take up small trading to help themselves

A driven young Ghanaian lady identified as Mawusi Deborah has recently taken to a popular page on Facebook called Tell It All to open up about how she supports herself.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh had Mawusi sharing that even as a university student with no one to rely on financially, she does her best to make a good living for herself.

Mawusi posing for the camera and hawking pure water Photo credit: Mawusi Deborah/Facebook

Source: Facebook

She went ahead to encourage single mothers and ladies to also have something going for them no matter how little it may be.

"This is what I do for a living even though am a university student. Please my advice to single mothers and single ladies is that do not let any man have advantage over your life."

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 3,000 reactions with more than 600 comments and 13 shares.

A few of the comments have been highlighted below;

Ewura Akua Minteah wrote:

God richly bless your hustle. I also pray that as God blesses our hustles, he blesses us with correct responsible men who will give us the soft life we deserve. Amen!

William Sackey commented:

You have done well..... please keep it up. Very soon your blessings will be too much to carry alone. God BLESS u abundantly...

Nely Ahorsu replied:

God bless your hustle dear and pray before the year end you will get your heart desires done in the mighty name of Jesus Christ Amen

From Counselor Favor Brown:

You are my kind of lady..God will surely bless your hussle. Please get in touch. I want to be your friend wai❣️

Meanwhile, a past student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) granted an interview with YEN.com.gh where he opened up about his decision to start selling sachet water on commercial basis after being unemployed after school.

Elvis shared that he completed school in 2016 after pursuing a bachelor's degree in Natural Resources Management but has never had a stable full time job.

I had my national service after school and since then, I have been in and out of quite a few jobs because I have never landed a full time job, just contracts.

The young man narrated that his last job was with a contractor but after the contract came to an end, he had go stay home and start job searching all over.

Source: YEN.com.gh