A Ghanaian woman and her White lover have tied the knot in a gorgeous traditional wedding in May 2022

The interracial couple sported perfect-looking African outfits for their special day as they sealed their forever in the presence of loved ones

Members of the cyber community who have seen their breathtaking visuals on social media have showered them with compliments

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

There was a sterling cultural display at the customary marriage of a Ghanaian woman and her White husband as they tied the knot in stunning traditional outfits.

Afrokagh and Daniel Havco got married in May 2022, with family and loved ones in attendance to witness the special moment.

The bride sported a beautiful African dress designed with Kente and a colourful hair brooch to match.

Photos of Ghanaian lady and her lover. Source: Djmarkgh

Source: Instagram

The groom complemented her look with his African outfit and a piece of cloth that coordinated with the bride's outfit.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Guests celebrate couple

In one of their videos online, the groom can be seen putting a ring on the hand of the bride at the traditional wedding, where guests erupted with cheers.

Other visuals from the couple's gorgeous ceremony have been shared on social media by Naa Adjeley Shuga, prompting reactions from netizens.

Read some of the comments below her post.

Felicia Ohemaa Akua said:

''Eiiiiii oluman sei de3 boi3 my gender never disappoint ooo.''

Eno Yaa said:

''Peace and happiness are all we seek for.''

Prophetson Sackey commented:

''Absolutely amazing.''

Amma Portia said:

''The gender is reasoning.''

Marvin Elliot Mensah commented:

''Some lady b say she wants the father of her husband.''

Nana Adomaa Kyepua said:

''This is beautiful.''

Florence Anyane Amoateng commented:

''Stunning. Congrats, my friend.''

Watch the couple's videos below:

YFM Presenter And His Long-Time Lover Marry After 8 Years of Friendship

YEN.com.gh previously reported that YFM presenter PM, known in real life as Nana Quasi-Wusu, has tied the knot with his long-time lover and manager Joycelyn Odeebea Ampofo after eight years of friendship.

The Drive Time Host and his fiancée sealed their love in customary marriage under the hashtag #Blaklaaav22 on Friday, May 6, and later climaxed it with a white wedding ceremony.

PM, who won the National Communications Awards 2020 Radio Personality of the Year, wore a kingship costume to complement his wife’s beaded dress for the traditional marriage.

Ghanaian Man Marries Jamaican Lover in Gorgeous White Wedding

Still on weddings, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Canada-based Ghanaian, Gideon Jackson, and his Jamaican bride's wedding was nothing short of breathtaking. The pair married in a gorgeous white wedding ceremony.

Family and loved ones graced the occasion with their presence as the duet exchanged vows to seal their love.

Jackson took to Facebook to share moments from the quintessential occasion on social media to thank the people who attended the ceremony.

Source: YEN.com.gh