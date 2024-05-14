Shatta Wale and his sweetheart, Maali, are reportedly expecting a child after seven months of dating

A video of the musician, who recently returned home from London, and his heavily pregnant girlfriend has popped up online

Fans took to social media to hail the incoming parents and express their hopes of them walking down the aisle together soon

In October last year, Ghanaian dancehalls star Shatta Wale shed light on his relationship with his new girlfriend, Maali.

The couple garnered significant attention after Shatta Wale flew Maali to the UK for an explosive birthday date, where he showered her with expensive gifts, including new iPhones and a luxurious Rolex watch.

A few months down the line, the new couple is reportedly looking forward to their first child together.

Shatta Wale and his new girlfriend. Photo source: Instagram/MaalixMaali

Source: Instagram

Maali flaunts pregnancy

Shatta Wale recently returned from the UK after his performances at Medikal's O2 Indigo showdown and Daddy Lumba's London takeover.

A video of a heavily pregnant Maali trailing her boyfriend as he skated on his large compound has popped up online.

Before this video, not many people knew about Maali's state. Unconfirmed reports indicate that Maali preferred to keep the pregnancy under wraps.

Netizens react to news of Maali's pregnancy

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they reacted to Maali's pregnancy news.

_maamenyarko__1 said:

If any body could tie Shatta down with pregnancy, he would have been married to Mitchy long time ago considering everything they went through together. Maali abɔka.

queen_rabidoll_ wrote:

She really is pregnant wow

akusika_beads_glamour noted:

What if he has plans for her ❤️❤️❤️

Shatta Wale's new girlfriend celebrates his 39th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale's girlfriend, Maali, released a new video sharing a loved-up moment with her man.

The video, shared on her Instagram page, was to celebrate Shatta Wale's birthday as the dancehall superstar turned 39 years old on October 17, 2023.

Dressed in brightly coloured outfits, Maali could not keep her hands off Shatta Wale. She smiled throughout as the 39-year-old pouted his lips to signal for a kiss.

Proofreading by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh