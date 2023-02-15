A young Ghanaian lady has enlightened netizens on what it takes to have a civil marriage

In a video on TikTok, the lady used her marriage as an example as she shared the processes she had to undergo in order to get married

Netizens who saw the post commended her for opening up on such an important matter whereas others also congratulated her for getting married

A Ghanaian lady has won the respect of netizens after she opened up on the process she and her husband went through as they opted for a civil marriage.

In a video on TikTok, the lady @vonvickyme revealed that the requirement needed for civil marriage by two consenting adults is either a voter's identity card or Ghana card as well as an amount of 350 cedis which covers the registration of the marriage, the marriage certificate and signing at the court.

From there, she added they were made to wait 21 days during which plans of the marriage would be posted on the notice board of the assembly to inform the public.

“The purpose of this is to announce the marriage and also expose people who may already be married," the notice reads.

After that, she said they were given three months to submit their witnesses and sign after which the marriage becomes official and recognizable under the laws of Ghana.

Ghanaians react to the video of couple who spent 350 cedis on court wedding

Netizens who reacted to the video congratulated the lady on her marriage with many commending her for enlightening more people on the issue.

Dede:

simple n nice

Cecilia:

More info odo. This is what I want to do mine

Janet Asamoah:

Congratulations

AKOSUA:

This is how I want my marriage

ABI JOAN Louisa❤️:

Woow this is very simple and less stress I wish my husband to be will agree

