A video of a young white woman singing a traditional Ghanaian folk song at an event has gone viral

Guests and attendees were left in awe, with some recording the rare but adorable moment

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video commended the lady for her performance

A white woman, often known in Ghanaian parlance as Obroni, is trending after a video of her singing a popular Ghanaian traditional folk song surfaced online.

The video, which has gone viral on TikTok, showed the moment the young lady was performing a popular Ga song, Meridian, composed by Wulomei.

She thrilled guests with her electrifying performance and melodious voice as she sang the song with ease, making it evident that she had been practising for some time now.

Some people who were astounded by how well she sang brought out their phones to film the rare moment, whereas others also danced to the vibey tune.

The 1-minute video had raked in over 15,000 likes and 200 comments at the time of writing the report.

Social media users praise her

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video praised her for how well she sang the popular song.

Simon Kyei Gyimah commented:

even I, a Ghanaian can't sing ga lyrics

benarfa commented:

Aswear, I'm in love with the voice

Ms Happiness reacted:

aww one of my favourite songs, I can't speak Ga but I love this son

kofsam_38 commemted:

I was told your Ghana card is ready for collection please

emmanuelasare991 added:

it's like she can speak in every Ghanaian language

Bowwow remarked:

me self were I born here I no fit sing this song

Obroni man speaks fluent Twi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another young white man amazed some Ghanaians after he proved he was very fluent in speaking Twi.

In a video on TikTok, the young man, realizing the people standing next were Ghanaians, began to engage them in a conversation by speaking Twi.

In his interaction, it was revealed that the white man was of Moldovan and Afghanistan descent.

He quizzed how he learned to speak Twi, and he answered by saying he attended the Church of Pentecost for 10 years, which is how he learned the language.

