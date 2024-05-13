A video of renowned Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd dancing with his mother on Mother's Day has popped up on social media

Both were spotted displaying their dance moves in a video, which has since gone viral, taking their turn in the viral Paris dance challenge

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed delight over the lovely bond that exists between the two

Renowned Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd captivated netizens with a video of himself dancing with his mother.

Both were captured in a happy mood, performing joyfully at King Promise's hit song, Paris.

Dancegod Lloyd carries his mum on Mother's Day. Source: Dancegodlloyddgl

Source: TikTok

Dancegod Lloyd carried his mother on his back at the moment's height. The dancer shared the viral video on Mother's Day, and it has since caught the attention of many Ghanaians.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

Netizens who thronged the comment section were delighted with the video and shared their views.

@4Gee wrote:

"Your mom dey dance pass some dancers."

@Gabby star wrote:

"Now I found the reason why you are so good at dancing."

@ÂFRÖSPÊÊDÕ wrote:

"We go make them proud with our talent."

@CrAzY_Queen wrote:

"Awww that is so adorable. May god bless you guys."

@QUEEN wrote:

"Happy mother's day to myself and every mother."

@ 17 wrote:

"Ooooow."

@ahouf3Vee wrote:

"Me smiling while watching the dance moves️".

@pizzarogh wrote:

"See how mommie the throw her hand with the money part."

@Adynorky wrote:

"All I was saying is awww."

@Sheeda’s bakery wrote:

"Such a pretty mom."

@Julanit wrote:

"Beautiful."

@Abhenarh berry wrote:

"So sweet. Happy Mother’s Day to her and every beautiful and wonderful mother out there."

@hot_coco 53 wrote:

"Me smiling like mumu. This is beautiful."

@Gunners wrote:

"Nice one, bro; keep her happy cos she really deserves that."

Proofreading by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh