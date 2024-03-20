Kikibees' girlfriend, Yandey Joof, who was standing a murder trial over his death has been discharged

Mam Yandey Joof, the girlfriend of the late CEO of Kikibees Restaurant and Lounge, has been discharged over the murder trial.

Yandey Joof was discharged by the Madina District on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, on the advice of the Office of the Attorney General.

The accused has been on trial since October 2023, following the death of her lover who was known in private life as Bennet Adomah Agyekum.

Kikibees' death and Yandeh Joof's trial

Ben Kikibees, as the deceased was known, died on October 7, 2023, after arriving from an overseas trip earlier in the day. It had earlier been reported that unknown assailants had murdered him.

But the police later established that he had died in the house of Joof. According to reports, the deceased, upon his arrival, visited his residence and restaurant in East Legon before heading to Joof's residence in Ogbojo near Madina.

At Joof's residence, prosecutors indicated, Kikibees began behaving erratically, prompting her to seek help from a friend.

When the friend arrived, they found the deceased injured and lying in a pool of blood in her kitchen.

Despite efforts to transport him to a hospital, the deceased tragically passed away upon arrival, leading to Joof's arrest and trial.

Autopsy report, bail, and discharge

On December 5, 2023, a High Court in Accra presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, granted her bail in the sum of GH¢200,000 with one surety to be justified.

The bail came after an autopsy report revealed the cause of Kikibee's death as a severe head injury due to an alcohol intoxication-induced fall.

Following the autopsy report, the District Court had been waiting for the advice of the Attorney General to know whether the case needed further investigation or the accused ought to the discharged.

The direction from the Attorney General was communicated to the court, presided over by Her Worship Susana Nyakotey, who subsequently discharged the accused.

According to Graphic.com.gh, the judge's pronouncement that she had been discharged got Joof into tears.

Kikibees' mother speaks on his death

Earlier, the mother of the late CEO of Kikibees denied claims her son took her own life.

Cecilia Adomah also denied suggestions that her son was under the influence of dr*gs before his death.

She said her son was a young, successful, and responsible businessman who would have no reason to take his life or do dr*gs.

