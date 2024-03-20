Highlife legend George Darko, who is considered the founder of burger highlife has passed on

Aside from being a musician, George Darko held the title of Tufuhene of Akropong, bearing the stool name Nana Apem Darko I

Darko's death follows the passing of another highlife musician, Kwabena Kwakye Kabobo, aka KK Kabobo, on March 14

King of Burger Highlife, George Darko, has died at age 73, according to multiple media reports.

Darko reportedly died on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, but his cause of death remains unknown.

George Darko on the cover of 1983's Hi-life Time. Source: Discogs

Source: UGC

The late musician was a skilled guitarist, vocalist, composer, and songwriter.

He also held the title of Tufuhene of Akropong, bearing the stool name Nana Apem Darko I.

Darko, whose 1983 hit single Akoo Te Brofo is often considered the birth of burger highlife.

Another loss to highlife culture

Darko's death follows the passing of another highlife musician, Kwabena Kwakye Kabobo, aka KK Kabobo, who died following his battle with liver disease.

The highlife musician is known for his hit song “Onyame Ahu”.

Kabobo passed away at the University of Ghana Medical Centre on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

During his illness, a fundraising campaign was set up to help him pay for his medical expenses.

Former President John Dramani Mahama showed support by donating GH¢5,000 and visited him in hospital.

Yolo TV series' Drogba terribly ill

YEN.com.gh reported that John Peasah, who played a notorious bad boy character in the YOLO TV series fame, has opened up about his critical condition.

The actor said he has been struggling with demyelinating disease for nearly three years.

The critical condition can affect the nerves in the brain, eyes, and spinal cord, which can lead to vision loss and immobility, among other effects.

In a new post, he shared a campaign for Ghanaians to support his recovery.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh