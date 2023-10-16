The mystery surrounding the death of the owner of the popular joint Kikibees has intensified following the emergence of an audio

The audio features the voices of Yandeh Joof, the late CEO's girlfriend, and Roy, his personal assistant

The audio has been used to suggest that the death of the CEO's Kikibees, Bennet Adomah Agyekum, was masterminded by someone else

A leaked audio recording that spans about seven minutes has triggered more intrigue in the mysterious death of Kikibees CEO, Bennet Adomah Agyekum.

The leaked conversation features a dramatic exchange between Bennet and his alleged side chick, Yandeh Joof, as well as his personal assistant, Roy.

In the audio, Bennet is heard desperately pleading for his life while struggling in the background.

Yandeh Jooh (L) and Bennet Adomah Agyekum. Source: Facebook/@DailyGuideNetwork

Source: Facebook

He repeatedly exclaims, "Evil woman, you set me up. Why did you do this to me?"

The side chick is simultaneously engaged in a frantic call with Roy, imploring him to provide assistance and remove Bennet from the house.

Snippets of the exchanges in the leaked audio have been reproduced below:

Yandeh: Where are you? I need to get him out of the house. I am looking for the keys

Roy: I am on my way but why is he saying that you set him up?

Yandeh: (ignores the question) I am looking for the keys

Yandeh: (Whispers aside) I have the keys in my pocket but I just don’t want to open the door, he will go out if I do.

Roy: Can I talk to him, please?

Yandeh: He will spoil my phone; he has already spoilt his.

Yandeh: Hurry, I don’t want him to kill himself in my house

The audio has raised numerous questions about the circumstances surrounding Bennet's tragic end.

Many are left perplexed by why Yandeh did not open the door and seek help when the situation seemed dire.

Osebo the Zaraman, who is married to the late Kikibees CEO's sister, has also shared the now-viral audio.

He has suggested that the recording is evidence of attempts to obscure the truth regarding the case.

Osebo vehemently refutes claims of substance abuse and claims the young CEO took his own life.

The leaked audio adds to the intrigue in the ongoing investigation into Bennet Agyekum-Adoma's mysterious death.

