A banner displayed by Kumasi's Resurrection Power New Generation Church listing strict rules has sparked a heated online discussion

Opinions on these rules are divided, with some praising the church for its conservative stance, while others argue that it infringes on personal choices and individual expression

This has led to conversations about the balance between religious beliefs and personal freedoms within religious institutions

A banner displayed by Kumasi's Resurrection Power New Generation Church outlining strict rules has ignited a discussion online.

The rules prohibit artificial nails, wigs, weaves, makeup, female trousers, skin bleaching, lipstick, indecent dressing, eyelashes, dreadlocks, or shape-revealing attire.

This set of guidelines has garnered both support and criticism from the public, with some applauding the church for its conservative stance. In contrast, others argue it infringes on personal choices and individual expressions.

The church's banner, as shared by Nana Aba Anamoah, has also prompted discussions about the intersection of religious beliefs and personal freedom.

How Ghanaians online are reacting to the rules at Resurrection Power New Generation Church

Many are commenting about the extent to which religious institutions should dictate aspects of members' lives beyond matters of faith and spirituality.

Your gate motors plug said:

I side with the tight dress , last week some BBL Dey my front I couldn’t conctrete I’ve to change my position to have intimacy with the Holy Spirit…. … Maame water Paaa ooo

Señor Donkor commented:

As a church, you have to nurture your members so much so that decency becomes their hallmark. Once you attain this, you do not have to put this notice to embarrass yourself and the members. I believe those who fall victims of these rules are also a part of the church's mission.

Kasoa Legend indicated:

Church with strict rules like this is what we should be encouraging in Ghana. About 90% of the things listed her aren't allowed at the mosque too.

Yaw Osafo-Maafo urges the Presbyterian Church of Ghana to reinforce time-honoured discipline in all its educational institutions

Meanwhile, in his address at the 23rd General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana on behalf of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, presidential advisor Yaw Osafo-Maafo emphasized the need for the church to imbue further its well-established principles of discipline across all its schools.

Osafo-Maafo highlighted the substantial benefits that Presbyterian education and its associated discipline can bring to the nation.

Dr Mensa Otabil dispels the notion of karma in Christianity and urges believers to trust in God's sovereignty

In other news, Dr Mensa Otabil, the esteemed founder and leader of the renowned International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) in Ghana, recently advised Christians to reject the concept of karma.

He elucidated that God possesses the authority to intercept any repercussions intended for one's wrongdoings. Mensa Otabil further emphasized that karma has no place within Christian doctrine, asserting that it belongs to a different religious belief system.

