Mother of Bennet Agyekum Adomah, the late CEO of Kikibees, has denied claims her son took her own life

Cecilia Adomah also denied suggestions that her son was under the influence of drugs before his death

She said her son was a young, successful, and responsible businessman who would have no reason to commit suicide or do drugs

Cecilia Adomah, the mother of the late CEO of Kikibees, has vehemently opposed the claims that her son either took his own life or succumbed to drug-related influences.

She strongly refutes the negative image that law enforcement has associated with her son, Bennet Agyekum Adomah.

During an interview with Bigscout Media, Cecilia Adomah firmly stated that her son was nothing like the portrayal being presented to the public.

The late Bennet Agyekum Adomah (L) and Cecilia Adomah. Source: YouTube/@bigscoutmedia6299

Source: Youtube

She emphasised that her son was a young, successful, and responsible businessman who would have no logical reason to commit suicide or endanger his life.

According to her, her son's trusting nature may have played a role in his untimely demise.

Recalling the last time she saw him, Cecilia Adomah, who resides in Amsterdam, recounted that her son had visited her just a week before his tragic death in Ghana.

She described the loving farewell they shared, including a hug, a kiss, and a shared prayer. He left her home around 1 a.m., and a friend came to pick him up, she disclosed.

She questioned why her son, a hardworking and successful individual with a family, would ever contemplate ending his life. She found it untenable and said her son was a sober person who loved people and had a trusting disposition.

Adomah also shared an unsettling incident that occurred when some individuals tried to break the news of her son's death to her in church.

She said she received a phone call from a lady informing her of the situation while she was in church, but her daughter's friends swiftly took the phone away.

Sitting beside his mother, Ben's younger brother insisted that his brother was the victim of foul play.

He questioned the circumstances surrounding the incident, such as why someone hyper and distressed did not receive help or assistance, leading him to believe that it was a carefully orchestrated plot to assassinate his brother.

Initial reports had even suggested that unknown assailants attacked the young CEO in public, but picked up his girlfriend, Yandeh Joof, shortly after news of Bennet's passing went viral.

Leaked audio between Kikibees CEO's girlfriend and his PA triggers suspicion

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the mystery surrounding the death of the owner of the popular joint Kikibees has intensified following the emergence of an audio recording.

The audio features the voices of Yandeh Joof, the late CEO's girlfriend, and Roy, his personal assistant.

The audio has been used to suggest that the death of the CEO's Kikibees, Bennet Adomah Agyekum, was masterminded by someone else.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh