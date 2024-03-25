Former Chelsea midfielder Geremi found he did not father the two children he thought were biologically his

This has prompted Ghanaian men on social media to call for compulsory DNA tests for every child immediately after they are born

The men on social media say they believe this will settle all doubts and also prevent future heartbreaks

Several Ghanaian men on social media call on the government to make DNA part of the initial compulsory tests conducted on babies when they are born.

According to these men, it is becoming more difficult to trust women, considering the stories they hear of men who later find out they did not father their children.

This time, the call came up strongly after 45-year-old former Chelsea midfielder Geremi found out he was not the father of his two children.

Geremi has filed for divorce after finding out that the children were not his but instead of his wife's ex-partner.

Reports suggest that the two got married because Geremi's wife insisted the twins were his; however, DNA tests have proven false.

Ghanaians on social media demand mandatory DNA

@thepowderguy1 said:

Government should encourage DNA test cos the stories we’re hearing nowadays is overwhelming

@LouLouszn wrote:

new law need to be made to punish women like this!! tf!!

@kay__arthur said:

they need to make paternity tests mandatory

@foodiegreedie wrote:

This is sad….maybe DNA testing has to be made compulsory by law everywhere in the world ….

@BrotherMahn wrote:

The DNA test should be part of the 1st day post natal tests

@AtoKwam99863882 said:

Women. DNA test needs to be made compulsory

@GoziemDeHitMaka wrote:

With the way things are going nowadays, DNA should be made compulsory and less expensive. Nowadays many men are taking care of other people’s children and there is no legal punishment for those women who does child paternity fraud

@ChristDeKing said:

I will love and trust my wife but after giving birth, DNA for shege reasons.

