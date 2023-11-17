Prince Yaw Gharbin, a Doctoral Researcher at the University of Luxembourg, is advocating for mandatory DNA testing for every newborn in Ghana before official naming

A Doctoral Researcher at the University of Luxembourg, Prince Yaw Gharbin, has called for the implementation of mandatory DNA testing for every baby born in Ghana before the child is officially named.

Prince emphasized the need for this measure to prevent future paternity disputes and ensure accurate parentage information from the start.

on TV3, he highlighted the prevalence of cases where men, having cared for children they believed to be theirs, later discovered they were not the biological fathers.

A collage of Prince Yaw Gharbin, a DNA test result and a happy family

Expressing his viewpoint, Prince advocated for the inclusion of mandatory DNA testing in the Ghanaian constitution, stating,

"I believe that DNA test should be mandatory and it should be added to the constitution of Ghana that after the birth of every child a DNA test must be conducted before the child is given a name."

He stressed the importance of men taking care of women who claim they have impregnated them until a DNA test is conducted to confirm parentage.

“Men should just make sure that the kids that they are spending money on, spending time with and doing everything for them belongs to them.”

The proposal aims to address issues related to paternity uncertainty and ensure the accuracy of familial relationships.

By implementing mandatory DNA testing, Prince envisions a system that promotes transparency and helps prevent potential legal and emotional challenges arising from paternity disputes.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1. Read them below

@t_y_l_o_n said:

God bless his generation...DNA tests for unborn/new born babies in our age should be compulsory. Most women wicked pass.

@AyiteyPriscilla wrote:

He is right

@EsqAboagye said:

Why compulsory? It should be a mutual agreement between the two parties.

@boldhead777 wrote:

Not necessarily compulsory, it should be an option.

@leonelz007 said:

This would be a great idea....this can reduce paternal fraud in a relationship

@Dr_Action_Boi wrote:

I support this with my heart

@watchwuragh said:

I disagree! Even in Luxembourg DNR test is not compulsory. It’s optional because of the requisite repercussions if the result turns out to be

Ghanaian Lady Confesses She Changed DNA Results Of Kids So Their Dad Gets Divorced And Marries Her

His comments come after a Ghanaian woman confessed on TV3's "Confessions" to manipulating DNA results to break up a marriage and subsequently marry the man.

The remorseful lady admitted to exchanging the man's DNA results, falsely indicating that the children were not biologically related to him.

She grapples with guilt, particularly after learning of the tragic demise of his ex-wife who suffered distress due to the false paternity test.

Ghanaian woman discovers child isn't husband's despite no infidelity

In another story, Facebook influencer David Bondze-Mbir recently shared the perplexing story of a Ghanaian lady who, without any instance of infidelity, learned through a DNA test that her child is not biologically related to her husband.

Ghanaians are actively speculating on possible explanations for the woman's bewildering situation, exploring the circumstances leading to such an unexpected revelation.

