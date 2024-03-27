The City Council in Toronto is making plans to rename a public square as well as a street in Canada Sankofa

According to the Council, the name change has been necessitated by a 2021 petition signed by 14,000 people calling for the street to be renamed

Netizens who heard about this in a video making rounds on TikTok were excited that a Ghanaian symbol has been recognised in Canada

Processes are underway in Toronto, Canada to rename a street and a public square after Ghana's Adinkra symbol, Sankofa.

City Council members voted in December last year to rename the Yonge-Dundas Square, which was named after Henry Dundas, a Scottish politician, Sankofa Square.

Canadian street to be named after GH Adinkra symbol (Photo credit: @NurPhoto)

Source: Getty Images

According to the lawmakers, the name of the street, together with three others is being changed over Henry Dundas' connection with the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

The council received a petition signed by 14,000 people in June 2020 calling for Dundas Street to be renamed.

Upon deliberations and a ballot, the Council has agreed to rename the street and public square, Sankofa, although the name change of the street will be effected later.

Ghanaians excited over change of Canadian street name to Sankofa

Taking to the social media platform TikTok, some Ghanaians expressed joy over the decision to rename the Canadian street after the famous Sankofa symbol.

Some were proud that a Ghanaian symbol had been recognised internationally and would soon be the name of a Canadian street.

@Douglas Bliss wrote:

"We rule everywhere we go.... Ghanaian flag flying higher everyday."

@Jhunia wrote:

"I feel good as a Ghanaian in Canada."

@Spiritual wrote:

"Ghana all the way, bcx of good morals and discipline."

Adinkra symbols explained: Meaning, origin, style, spiritual significance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published a list containing the Adinkra Symbols and their various meanings.

In the report, YEN.com.gh indicated that the Adinkra Symbols are Ghanaian symbols from the Akan people of Ghana, precisely the Bono community.

Each sign has a spiritual significance and embodies the aesthetic values and the way of life of the people of the kingdom of Gyaaman.

