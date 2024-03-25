Charterhouse is set to unveil nominees for this year's edition of the annual Ghana Music Awards

The award scheme announced that it would partner with broadcasting partner TV3 to outdoor the nominees

This comes after several weeks of thorough consideration based on the scheme's various requirements or each category

On February 12, Charterhouse, the organisers of the annual Ghana Music Awards, appealed to artistes to submit works released from Jan 1st - Dec 31st, 2023, for consideration via their website.

After over a month, the award scheme says it is ready to unveil the nominees for this year's edition.

Fans have taken to social media to share their expectations ahead of the 25th edition of the annual Ghana Music Awards.

Charterhouse breaks ground for a mega 25th edition

In a recent post, that it will collaborate with its broadcast partner to unveil the selected artistes for this year's edition on March 28.

The organisers are yet to announce any changes to its category definitions or voting arrangements.

That means artistes will be grouped into 31 categories, just like last year, with the public wielding 40% of the voting rights and the remaining 60% shared evenly among the academy and board.

Scores of artistes, including King Paluta, say they are hopeful of getting a nod at the Ghana Music Awards this year, increasing the anticipation for the unveiling ceremony.

Fans share their expectations ahead of 25th GMA nominees

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their expectations for the upcoming Ghana Music Awards.

Bob Linkin Gh said;

Can't to hear u announce Lazzybwoy name in the nomination, de guy too good

Mubash Ranking Mubarak noted:

King paluta deserves smetin this year

@ButlerFiifi shared:

You'll not continue calling it "TGMA?" because it's now sponsored by Telecel! I don't understand we as Ghanaian, even a smaller program like big brother naija won't change it name because of a major sponsorship deal, how do we bring ourselves to this point?

Ghana Music Awards' title sponsor rebrands

Earlier, YEN.com.gh, that Vodafone, the main sponsor of the annual Ghana Music Awards, had rebranded to become Telecel.

The award showrunners are yet to confirm whether Vodafone's rebranding to Telecel has caused them to lose their partner with the title sponsor after over a decade.

Source: YEN.com.gh