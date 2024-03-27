Yaw Tog: Ghanaian Musician Jams To His New Song 2Whiskey In Video, Starts Challenge
- Yaw Tog, in a TikTok video, jammed to his new song 2Whiskey, featuring Medikal and Kweku Flick, and tried to start a dance challenge for the song
- The musician teased the song some days ago, and it has finally been released, but the tune was met with mixed reactions
- In the comments section of the video, some folks enjoyed the tune, while others were not feeling it very much and shared their opinion of the song
Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog was seen jamming in a video to his latest single, 2Whiskey. The song, which features fellow rappers Medikal and Kweku Flick, has been met with mixed reactions since its release.
Yaw Tog teased the song a few days ago on his social media pages, creating anticipation among his fans.
In the video he shared on TikTok, Yaw Tog could be seen dancing to 2Whiskey with joy on his face, attempting to start a dance challenge for the song.
However, the tune has received a mixed bag of reviews from listeners. In the comments section of the video, some fans expressed their enjoyment of the song, praising the collaboration.
On the other hand, not everyone was feeling the vibe of 2Whiskey. Some Ghanaians shared their less-than-positive opinions of the song in the comments. Some encouraged him to focus on his education more than the music.
Yaw Tog's song sets tongues wagging
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
LiOnoFjUDa001 said:
Abi you were thought you were bigger than DE ASAKAA boys in those days..., you see your level today
koo Guda reacted:
bro,hw far with the pig farm u doing now???
Official Kojo badex commented:
AK nyame is always on heat
Kwesi Arthur drops new album, goes number one
In another music story, Kwesi Arthur's newly released project, This Is Not The Tape III, is currently number one on the Ghana Apple Music charts.
The musician took to his X account to thank Ghanaians for making his project the number-one album in the country.
Fans of the actor were excited about the news and encouraged the musician to keep up the good work.
