The Asantehene, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, made a grand entrance at the Otumfuo Composers Competition

He arrived at the KNUST Great Hall for the event in a luxurious Maybach accompanied by his wife, HRH Lady Julia Osei Tutu

The footage of the king's deluxe whip has wowed netizens as it sparked an outpour of accolades for him

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, arrived at the Otumfuo Composers Competition in a luxurious Maybach alongside other posh whips.

His wife, HRH Lady Julia Osei Tutu, accompanied the revered king to grace the event at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Great Hall. This contest forms part of the Osei Tutu II silver jubilee celebrations.

A video capturing the deluxe car of Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II parked at the event venue was posted on Instagram by Ghanaian blogger Sammy Kay Media.

The clip caption read, “King of the Asante Kingdom , Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s arrival at the composer’s Competition dubbed “Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Composers Competition in Kumasi KNUST Great Hall.”

At the time of publication, more than 7,000 people had watched the video of Otumfuo’s posh ride.

Video of Asantehene’s posh Maybach captivates netizens

The opulent car of the Asantehene at the recent Otumfuo Composers Competition ignited an online frenzy, with many praising the king.

Reinshizzle said:

Kotokohene Baako p3 ✌✌✌ ....Piiiaaawwwwww Asanteman Wura.

Blingscurtis commented:

My King .

Born.rich.520562 wrote:

Sika dwa kofi.

Mr_rafblinks posted:

Nyamek3se .

Rich_dollar_bills said:

He wants to challenge Davido.

Paclypz indicated:

What most people don’t know about the Asante hene is that,. The very rich and industrious Asante subjects sometimes buy some of these luxury vehicles as gifts for the King. Be there and be hating, work hard so that you can afford to gift such beautiful things to your chiefs.

Wishwellkwabenafingers1993 said:

The only human who’s named after the god OTUMFOUR.

