A young student named Jerry from Achimota School in Greater Accra, in a video, shared why he sells bofrot to support his single mother and siblings

Jerry, the eldest of three children, sacrifices his school breaks and vacation classes to sell bofrot, contributing to the family's financial sustenance

Despite his responsibilities, Jerry aspires to become a pilot and encourages his peers in similar situations to help their parents

A young boy who gave his name as Jerry has shared how he survives and helps his mother in a video.

Jerry said he is a student of Achimota School in the Greater Accra Region. He, however, did not state his class.

In a video shared on Facebook by Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Jerry said he sells bofrot to help his single mother financially.

Jerry encouraged other young people who find themselves in his situation to emulate him and support their parents. Photo credit: @Zionfelix & @Komla Adom

Source: Facebook

Jerry is the first of three children and, therefore, has to support his single mother to care for him and his siblings.

No vacation classes for Jerry

He added that when school is on vacation, instead of joining his colleagues for vacation classes, he studies on his own and sells the bofrot so there can be money at home.

“I sell bofrot to support my parents to look after me. Whenever we go on vacation, I don’t go to classes. I go and sell bofrot to support my parents. So I’m proud of selling bofrot. I encourage my colleagues who are also in this situation to do something to help their parents and look after their parents.”

Bofrot is a Ghanaian breakfast, snack, and dessert. It is essentially a fried yeasted wet dough that forms balls of golden, crispy, and fluffy snacks when fried in hot oil.

Jerry, who lives at Peace Village in Amasaman in the Greater Accra region, said he hopes to become a pilot one day.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian Teacher Shares How Poor Student In His Class Bought Him A Sachet Of Water To Appreciate Him

In another story, a Ghanaian teacher, Don Francis, was moved to tears when one of his pupils, Lydia, gifted him a sachet of water on the last day of the first term.

Lydia, who admitted her family's financial struggles, had only GH₵1 but chose to use it to express gratitude to her teacher.

Despite her modest means, Lydia's heartfelt gesture touched many on social media, highlighting the impact of teachers on students' lives.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh