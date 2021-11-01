History has been made for women at the University of Ghana as the top three positions in the University are all occupied by women

The current crop of principal officers at the University of Ghana, Legon (UG) are all women who made history by becoming the first females to occupy their respective positions.

The list of three women was completed after Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo became the first woman to be appointed as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the renowned Ghanaian Linguistics professor was appointed by the Governing Council of the prestigious university.

Her appointment took effect from Tuesday, October 26, 2021, making her the first woman to occupy the position since the institution was established in 1948.

Months before the VC was appointed, Mrs Justice Sophia Akuffo (Rtd), became the first female Chair of the University Council.

Her appointment to head the 20-member UG Governing Board was in June this year after the tenure of the last governing board elapsed in May.

Before that, Mrs Mary Chinery-Hesse was duly elected as Chancellor of the University of Ghana and subsequently inducted into office on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at a Special Congregation of the University held in the Great Hall.

KNUST's first female VC

In a similar development, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) appointed Professor Rita Akosua Dickson as vice-chancellor, which makes her the first lady to occupy the position in the history of the university.

As it was previously reported, the female professor served as pro-vice-chancellor of the university until her recent appointment.

