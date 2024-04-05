Congratulatory messages have poured in for a Prempeh College student after news of his academic exploits went viral

Joel Boateng Yamoah has been chosen among some intelligent Ghanaian students to represent the country at the International Mathematics Olympiad Competition

The prestigious Mathematics competition is set to take place in the UK in July 2024

A Prempeh College student, Joel Boateng Yamoah, has achieved an impressive feat worth celebrating.

The intelligent young teen has been selected as one of the students to represent Ghana at the prestigious International Mathematics Olympiad competition.

Prempeh College named among students to represent Ghana in a competition abroad

The International Mathematics Olympiad competition is a mathematics competition for pre-university students.

It is scheduled to take place in the United Kingdom from July 10 to July 22, 2024.

Prempeh College announced Joel's achievement on its Facebook page, congratulating him on making the school proud.

"We are happy to announce that our student, Snr. Joel Boateng-Yamoah, has been selected among other students to represent Ghana in the International Mathematics Olympiad Competition. He will be travelling around the world to compete against participants. SUBAN NE NIMDEƐ," the post read.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 700 likes and 57 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate him

Many people who commented on the post showered praises on Joel Boateng Yamoah.

Mandy Marfo commented:

Kyer3s3 anka meba amma Prempeh College koraa anka mente ase3.Floreat Seniors.

Antwi Emmanuel added:

Mandy Marfo we dey your son back,we go support him fully since he represent ghana in the name of Prempeh college Ashanti Region school,he has all the Asantes support

Kingsley Nana Asante commented:

Glory be unto Jehovah GOD..Ayekoo to the Sofoline University and to Senior Joel Boateng-Yamoah. Raise the flag of Prempeh College and Ghana high.

Afia Boat stated:

Best of luck to him

Kingsley Owusu-Mensah added:

Come on Boy, Go for gold. Best of Luck.

Tilda Favoured added:

MeYɛ Asanteni We appreciate all that you do but please these things need highlighting on Asante pages Aww. Nothing is ever too big or small when it comes to recognizing and celebrating our wins in Asanteman.

Prempeh College wins superzonals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prempeh College emerged as the winner of the 2024 Ashanti Regional Super Zonals Championship.

Prempeh College beat Opoku Ware and T.I Amass to emerge winners.

Prempeh Colleg won with 142 points, followed by their arch-rivals Opoku Ware School with 123 points and then T.I Amass with 91.5 points.

