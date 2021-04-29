Th Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II visited Adum, the central business district of Kumasi, some time in 2021

The Asantehene who rode in his 1935 Rolls Royce 20/25 went to Adum to perform rites in celebration of Awukudae

A video has popped up showing the king's subjects lining up to cheer him on as his convoy passed

The Awukudae celebration followed on the heels of Otumfuo's anniversary as Asantehene which fell on April 26

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II received massive cheers from his subjects as he rode around Kumasi.

Otumfuo visited Adum, the central business district of Kumasi, to perform a rite as part of the celebration of Awukudae festival. The Awukudae festival happens to be one of the two main Adae festivals of the Asante people.

The Asanthene arrived at Adum in a long convoy of expensive vehicles. Among the vehicles was an antique Rolls Royce which the king rode in.

Photo collage of Otumfuo and scenes from his ride. Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Upon seeing the convoy of their king, many of the traders and other people around the Hello FM area in Adum trooped to the street to cheer him on.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, one woman who was so excited could not help but get closer to the streets while others raised their hands in hailing their king.

Otumfuo's antique Rolls Royce 20/25

The Asantehene's Rolls Royce is known as 20/25. The model was manufactured between 1929 to 1936.

Information available on the internet indicates that a total of 3,827 20/25s were produced, of which over 70% are still on the road today.

This particular one being used by Otumfuo Osei Tutu is about 86 years old and has been used by three Asantehenes.

Otumfuo Osei Agyemang Prempeh II was the first to use it in 1935. According to an Asante historian Safo Kantanka, Prempeh II first used it during the durbar for the reunification of the Asante Confederacy in 1935.

After Prempeh II's passing in 1970, he was succeeded by Opoku Ware II who used the car for 29-year.

Osei Tutu II is thus the third Asantehene to use the car after succeeding Opoku Ware II in 1999.

