Otumfuo's Cute-Lipped Son Looks Tall And Handsome In New Photos, Ghanaians React
- The maiden Otumfuo's Osei Tutu II Composers Competition II was successfully held at KNUST
- Nana Kwame Tweretwie, the youngest son of Otumfuo, stole the spotlight with his looks at the event
- Many people who commented on the post shared varied opinions, with many showering praise on the young man
Nana Kwame Tweretwie, the son of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was the centre of attention at the maiden Otumfuo's Osei Tutu II Composers Competition.
The event, which was held at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), saw eleven musical groups throng the Great Hall to serenade the Asantehene and other guests to melodious tunes.
A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Asante Nation showed a photo of the youngest son of Otumfuo at his handsome best enjoying some good music.
The adorable photo of Otumuo's son, who had transformed nicely into a handsome young adult, had raked in 900 likes and 60 comments.
Ghanaians react to recent photos Nana Kwame Kyertwie
Social media users who thronged the comment section of the post were left in awe, with many admitting that he was very handsome.
Resembles both parents
Ohenenana Kwame Antwi Oduro-Brempong stated:
Almost looked like Saahene Osei
Mama's cabon copy woow Akyem kyeretwei
Elizabeth Agyeiwaa added:
I see more resemblance of his mum Lady Julia.He's nice looking gentleman
Owuraku Step Out reacted:
This boy is a direct photocopy of her mother
Katakyie Baafi added:
Piaaaaaawwwww! We have the Princes and the Princesses. The whooooole Ghana, prince ne Princess biaa nni baabiaaa! Piaaaaaawwwww! Fresh Prince of Asante!
Agya Kwaku added:
Ɔheneba, piaw, Ɔkɔtɔ nwo anomaa ampa
Otumfuo's daughter opens up on her upbringing
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Caryn Agyemang Prempeh, the daughter of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was praised after she opened up about her upbringing.
She explained that she was not pampered by the king during her upbringing.
"The King did not train us to be pampered and lazy, we were brought up to be dutiful and hardworking and play our part in the development of Asanteman and Ghana as a whole".
