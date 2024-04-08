A Ghanaian man has captivated netizens with his innovation of converting plastic waste into petrol and other products

In a video, it was reported that he does so through a process called pyrolysis and sells the products to his neighbours

Netizens who thronged the comment session asked state authorities to invest in the initiative

A Ghanaian man, Somani Adams, has developed an innovative solution to curb the escalating crisis of plastic pollution in the country.

The 40-year-old, based in Wa in the Upper West Region of Ghana, is converting plastic waste into various products including fuel.

According to a TV3 report, the man, a plumber by profession, who studied Civil Engineering in school, has been able to churn plastic waste into petrol, diesel, grease and bitumen.

He is able to convert the plastic waste through a process called pyrolysis.

His products were sold to his neighbours at an affordable price, while some members of his family use some at home.

Netizens laud Ghanaian man for making fuel out of plastic waste

Many netizens who saw the video were fascinated by the man's initiative. They commended the man while entreating state authorities to take it up.

@Francis Roosevelt wrote:

"Amazing! The cost in running the tests can be taken care of by the Standards Authority and if it has to meet a more acceptable standard, other scientists can be contacted so we get it the right level we expect. Then we can invest to make fuel out of this."

@Jokine wrote:

"Over to you, energy and sanitation minister."

@Don Grooner wrote:

"We are so talented that they fear us but we don't help ourselves to be up there. Ghana shall rise!!!!"

@Joojo wrote"

"Someone should help him pitch this idea to both Ghanaian and foreign investors."

