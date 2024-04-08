A Ghanaian man who has carved a niche for himself in charcoal production has asked unemployed graduates to apply for a job with him

He noted in a video circulating on social media that working in the charcoal industry is a better option than staying jobless

Netizens who thronged the comment session expressed varied opinions, as a faction chastised him for his comments while others acknowledged it was the truth

A Ghanaian man producing and selling charcoal has extended a unique job offer to the youth, especially unemployed graduates.

In a video making rounds on social media, the entrepreneur encouraged graduates from various universities in the country as well as nursing and teacher training institutions to abandon their certificates and send in their application for a job offer in the charcoal industry.

Ghanaian charcoal producer entreats unemployed graduates to seek jobs with him (Photo credit: @EDHUB)

He contended that given the country's current unemployment rate, acquiring practical skills in charcoal production which is a lucrative venture, is a better option than being jobless.

"My doors are open to all unemployed graduates of universities and nursing training. Send in your applications and come for a job," he said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over charcoal producer's call to unemployed graduates

Netizens who thronged the comment expressed varied opinions on the man's comment.

While some were furious and accused the man of making fun of graduates searching for jobs without success, others admitted that the man had a valid point asking them to explore that venture.

@Daplug wrote:

"What’s the hourly pay?"

@Radolf Edem Gaglo wrote:

"I get so angry when random people make fun of graduates because of unemployment. As if getting a university education or higher education is a waste of time. It’s not their fault."

@Dada Jay wrote:

"Make him carry ein pikin go the Uni and recommend this business for him afterwards. Until then he should just focus on his hustle so that every bro go dey ein lane."

@Kofi Asamoah wrote:

"You can insult him all you want. At the end of the day he is the one getting something to feed his family, while you remain unemployed and keep ranting on SM."

KNUST graduate opens up on realities of life as she turns market trader

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a story about a Ghanaian lady who graduated from KNUST speaking about the realities of life after school.

She revealed that despite her university certificate, she is working as a trader at the market.

