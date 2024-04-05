Fuel Prices Cross GH¢14 Per Litre Mark, The Highest In 14 Months

Fuel prices have hit their highest mark in over a year after crossing at some fuel stations

The prices were driven higher than expected following the reversal of the suspension of the Price Stabilisation and Recovery Levy

The government had planned to insulate customers from paying for higher fuel prices at the pump

Fuel prices have hit their highest mark in over a year after crossing GH¢14 cedis per litre at some fuel stations.

This comes as oil prices on the international market have also hit a six-month high.

Fuel prices are seeing steady increases.

Source: Getty Images

The prices were driven higher than expected following the decision by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to reverse the suspension of the Price Stabilisation and Recovery Levy on petroleum products.

The levy sees a 16 pesewa charge on petrol per litre, 14 pesewas on diesel per litre and 14 pesewas on LPG per kilogram.

Given the steady rise of petroleum prices, the suspension was expected to slow down the margin of increase.

The government planned to insulate customers from paying higher fuel prices at the pumps based on rising prices on the global market.

The Energy Sector Levies Act 2015 (Act 899) allows the National Petroleum Authority to use the PSRL to stabilise petroleum product prices for consumers over a certain period.

This recent spike in fuel prices marks the highest increase since February 2023, when a litre of fuel sold for GH¢15.40 and GH¢15.50 for diesel.

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers had earlier projected some stability in the first pricing window of April 2024.

It, however, said prices would be increased in the second pricing window.

A litre of diesel will also be sold at GH¢13.91, with LPG selling at GH¢14.20 per kilogram.

