A Ghanaian woman has appealed to the electricity company of Ghana to publish a Dumsor timetable if it is not ready to end the persistent power cuts

In a video shared on the X( formerly Twitter) page of TV3, the woman who sells ice kenkey said her business is collapsing due to the power cuts

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed their profound sympathy for the Ghanaian woman

A Ghanaian woman has been lamenting over the impact the persistent power cuts currently being experienced in the country, popularly known as dumsor, is having on her business.

The woman who sells iced kenkey said dumsor is killing her business.

Photo of a sad woman Photo credit: FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

During an interaction with Johnny Hughes, she indicated that she's gradually losing her capital since most of her products have been fermenting due to the situation.

Recounting a recent ordeal, she noted that she lost about 100 bottles of iced kenkey which belonged to a colleague as a result of the power cuts.

"They did not have light at their end. So she brought hers here so I can keep them in my fridge but then, the lights went off at my end too and all the bottles of Iced-Kenkey have gone bad," she said.

She indicated that the situation is badly affecting her as she can no longer fend for her child who has been ill for some time now.

She, thus, appealed to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to issue a load-shedding timetable to allow citizens to plan adequately and minimize the disruptions caused by the frequent power cuts.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

Netizens who saw the post expressed their heartfelt sympathy to the lady.

@Kelvin Ashong wrote:

"This is so sad. You could hear her frustration in her voice. She’s so pained and the thing is this: our leaders are so selfish and they’ll do nothing about this mess. They are not feeling this heat because they have plants in their homes and their workplaces. This is a young ordinary Ghanaian crying…..It’s imperative that all youths forget about Ghana for a while and focus on themselves on becoming better."

@jadagwa_ibisco wrote:

"This is sad."

@Nana Osei-Addai wrote:

"Imagine this happening for over 4 years asem ooooo."

@Idusarfo_89 wrote

"Wow! Remembering us those days when dumsor was at its peak. Never again."

GRIDCo reports ECG to Energy Minister over non-compliance to load management protocols

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has dragged ECG to the Energy Minister.

GRIDCo reported ECG to the Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, for refusing to produce a load-shedding timetable for customers.

Source: YEN.com.gh