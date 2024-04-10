A Ghanaian lady is trending after she made it known that she is called Amihere

She opened up on some common attributes that are obvious when it comes it people with that surname

Many people who commented on the video praised the young lady, with many saying she was beautiful

A beautiful Ghanaian lady has turned heads on social media after she took to TikTok to open up about how proud she is to be an Nzema.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the beautiful Ghanaian lady, Christina Amihere, opened up about the attributes people called Amihere often possess.

"Our sister says she is not an Nzema but for me I am proud of my tribe. We the Amiheres are brave and bookish, we are hardworking, we also make mistakes and admit it when we do".

She added that her decision not to directly comment on a trending issue surrounding a popular broadcast journalist was premised on her desire not to take advantage of someone's plight.

Ghanaians commend the young lady

Many people who commented on the video praised the lady, and many admitted Nzema women were beautiful.

Boasiako | Content Creator wrote:

So “Amihere” is actually a name ? I see. Thought it was a nickname or something.

user9061742813615 asked:

speak more nzema.its beautiful

captainken022 remarked:

I love the Nzema language paaaa; so pls say 8,888 in Nzema for me wai.

joey_kwarten reacted:

Beautiful people trust me, love Nzema's, very solid people

maame acted:

my Nzema sister,nice to see you

Frenzy_ blade replied:

First time hearing her speaking her language wow. Love you soo much

MacJeneral. Fresh bee added:

Nzema ladies are always beautiful and we the men Handsome

