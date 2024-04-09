Ghanaian TikToker with the handle @rickeunice_backup made a video teaching seasoned media personality Serwaa Amihere how to correctly pronounce her last name

The TikToker spoke about the origin of Serwaa's surname being Nzema and how the people pronounce it

The video got many people laughing hard, while others threw more light on the hometown of the broadcaster

Ghanaian TikToker with the handle @rickeunice_backup made a video schooling broadcaster Serwaa Amihere on how to correctly pronounce her surname.

Serwaa Amihere and a TikToker in photos. Image Credit: @serwaaamihere and @rickeunice_backup

Source: TikTok

TikToker schooled Serwaa Amihere on how to correctly pronounce her surname

At the beginning of the video, @rickeunice_backup told her TikTok followers to tag Serwaa Amihere so she could educate herself and teach her followers how to correctly pronounce her surname, Amihere.

The lady stated that she was drawn to the mispronunciation of Serwaa's surname when she saw many TikTok pages talking about her.

Speaking the Nzema language in the video, the lady stated that people who come from Nzema do not pronounce her name the way she does and the way everyone does.

"So today, I am standing here as a Ghanaian, as an Nzema and I know that Serwaa cannot tell me she is not an Nzema. She is an Nzema because the name is not Ami-here, the name is Ami-shia."

The TikToker further stated that she is defending the seasoned broadcaster because everyone can make mistakes.

Below is a video of a TikToker schooling Serwaa Amihere on how to correctly pronounce her last name.

Reactions as a TikToker schooled Serwaa Amihere on how to pronounce her surname

The video got many people laughing hard. Others also made reference to an old interview video of Serwaa Amihere, where she spoke about her parents and where she comes from.

Below are the reactions from Ghanaians:

JustbeingAmma said:

She was named after her dad's friend who was Nzema, according to her interview. She stated both parents are Asantes

YaaBaby said:

She doesn’t want to be known as an Nzema. Funny enough. She keeps mentioning her name as “Am here”.

Henna by naseeba said:

She sounds like she’s speaking Fante but I still didn’t understand anything

E W U R A - A K U A said:

Mante hwee but I agree

Scholastica ❤️❤️❤️ said:

You speak the Nzema so fluently ❤️❤️❤️

Deebaby said:

Proud Nzema…indeed the best comes from the west!!!! (Nzema women are beautiful)

dzifahbethel said:

If she is truly an Nzema then trust me Nzemas are very beautiful cos I've seen few Nzemas people on TikTok and they are extremely Beautiful ❤️

Serwaa Amihere goes to court, documents say she paid GH¢20k to stop the leak

YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Serwaa Amihere went to court after it was alleged that business mogul Henry Fitz dropped her personal videos.

The documents shared the sequence of events of how she found out about the personal videos from her makeup artist, Colleen Nhyira Afful.

It also revealed that she paid GH¢20k to stop the videos and pictures from surfacing on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh