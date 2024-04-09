Blogger, Zionfelix has placed a blacklist on the trending issue surrounding Serwaa Amihere

The blogger says he is more mature now and deems stories heavily centred on people's private lives

His thoughts caught the attention of scores of fans who remember the blogger's insatiable appetite for such stories in the past

Ghanaian blogger and media entrepreneur Zionfelix joined a few colleagues, including Ameyaw Debrah, on GTV to discuss the topic "Exploring the world of blogging."

The topic has gained relevance in the past few days following the rise of sensational and ethically questionable journalism from some online reporters.

In the interview, the blogger shared his stance on media brands exploiting the trending issues surrounding Serwaa Amihere.

Zionfelix places a red flag on Serwaa Amihere's issues

According to blogger Zionfelix, there are several things he has done in the past as a journalist that he is not proud of.

Learning from his past, the highly successful blogger says he has decided to tone down on such stories.

"When you get to a level, you'll realise certain things are unnecessary. How does someone sleeping with someone help the industry or impact our lives? I get a lot of information. I don't write, and I tell my writers not to write as well," the blogger said, citing Serwaa Amihere as a case study.

Netizens react to ZionFelix's stance on Serwaa Amihere

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they reacted to ZionFelix's interview.

irenekumi3 said:

Recently he went to interview Kyinkyina Twan and asked about someone's pregnancy and whether he was the one who got her pregnant, how does that help the industry, if you want to stay of such issues stay off completely don't be selective

get_flawless_with_ritz wrote:

) boa he is friends with them so he cannot post

naanabaserwaa' commented:

Zion how does Tracy going on a vacation with her family help the industry??..

its__ishmael added:

Ama Official and Asantewaa’s issue wasn’t it about a sexual encounter?

